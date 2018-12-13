The "Telecom Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database contains ranking, profiles and all key information about Telecom retail chains in Europe. The data includes data on turnover, number of outlets, number of employees, address information and information about the management.

All data on retailers are presented in the same style. In the ranking overview of the country you can click on the name of the retailers which opens the full retail profile with address, phone, fax, key management, company website, turnover development, banners, number of stores, shop-types and much other relevant information.

For multinational retailers the international head-office of the mother company is given with address etc. The focus is baby ware retailers in Europe but many other countries are also well covered.

Companies Featured

Belgacom

Everything Everywhere

KPN

Orange

SFR

T-Mobile

Telecom Italia

Telenor

Telia

Vodafone

