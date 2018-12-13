Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2018) - Divestco Inc. (TSXV: DVT) ("Divestco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ruth Summers as CFO effective December 1, 2018. Ms. Summers brings over 20 years of financial advisory and capital markets experience in a variety of sectors including upstream and midstream oil and gas, power generation, public infrastructure and alternative energy.

Ms. Summers was most recently working for a public oil and gas company in treasury and strategy. She has extensive experience in acquisitions and divestitures, capital raising (debt and equity), strategic planning and risk analysis.

Mr. Stephen Popadynetz remains President and CEO of Divestco. Mr. Popadynetz commented, "We are very fortunate to have an extremely qualified Board member in Ruth Summers assume the role of CFO at Divestco. I have known Ruth for several years now and our shareholders and investors can rest easy that our company will be receiving top tier leadership and direction and that in her previous roles she has helped companies access capital and initiate growth. With the challenges in our economy and the scarcity of capital out there, we couldn't have had a more suited or skilled individual join our executive team to help us transition into a stable a viable corporation."

About the Company

Divestco provides innovative geoscience solutions to Energy and Service companies worldwide. Our customers predominantly operate in geology, geophysics, land and engineering and we work with our clients to ensure they have the right solutions, at the right time, to help them make more informed decisions. Commitment, innovation, accountability and agility form the cornerstone of our values and enable us to consistently provide reliable solutions and exceptional, personalized service in all of the core areas in which we operate. Divestco provides Software & Data, Seismic Processing, Geomatics Services, Seismic Data & Brokerage, and Land Services. Divestco is headquartered in Calgary and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DVT".

