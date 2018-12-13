Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2018) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), an engine of MedTech innovation, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Soloninka as Senior Vice-President of Acquisitions and Exits and Yoav Raiter as Director of Product Development. The appointments have been made in support of the Company's multi-project integrated accelerator model.

John Soloninka is a seasoned MedTech executive with over 25 years of experience in innovation, commercialization, health systems strategy consulting, business development and sales. As former CEO of an early stage venture debt fund and serial entrepreneur, John led diligence of over 300 companies, financed 40+ early-stage medical technology companies and raised venture and angel funds in Canada, the US and Europe. Along with business partners, John created, financed, operated, grew and divested companies in oncology, radiology, speciality pharma, SaaS EMR/clinical trials, pathology, diagnostics, and interventional radiology medical video education. John is experienced in driving clinical and technology research/product development and launch and managing complex long-close sales and strategic initiatives.

"John is an exceptional executive in the Medtech space with his breadth and depth of knowledge and his industry connections. His ability to build relationships, to dive deep in the heart of the matter, and to drive process is remarkable as is his ability to conduct creative innovation-conversations." said Lahav Gil, CEO, Relay Medical Corp.

Yoav Raiter is a product development and innovation management veteran with over 20 years of experience leading the development of large-scale software teams, and 5 years in medical device development management. Yoav formerly worked with Canada's largest contract medical devices development company StarFish Medical and prior to that led projects at Kangaroo Group for 3 years.

"Yoav's attention to technical details as well as to business outcomes makes him a remarkable professional to work with. He has a unique style of leadership, which emphasises accountability and empowers the team, and is highly regarded by the clini-commercial team and the medtech community." continued Lahav Gil, CEO, Relay Medical Corp.

Yoav and John's appointments are effective immediately and both executives report directly to the CEO.

About John Soloninka

John graduated from Queen's University in engineering physics in 1981 and worked several years in aerospace engineering before earning an MBA with distinction, from the University of London in England in 1986.

John has a deep understanding of health systems, reimbursement, health economics and regulatory processes. As a strategy consultant for IBM, Price Waterhouse and Accelerant Health Innovations, he led high impact health system transformation projects, consulted extensively to government and private sector clients and created and led large medical research coalitions in oncology, neuroscience and clinical trials. He understands the divergent needs of academic research, government and public institutions, start-ups, mid-sized private and public companies, including $100B globally-integrated companies with large R&D and patent portfolios.

As designated "Canadian Investment Champion", John led inter-government and inter-company missions to the EU, USA, Israel, Japan, Singapore, Qatar, Dubai and China, resulting in joint ventures for R&D, commercialization, and "soft landing" market access partnerships in the US, UK, China and Switzerland. John was privileged to be an Expert Witness on Health Innovation for the Canadian Government's House Standing Committee on Healthcare.

John has recently served on advisory boards and boards of directors for the Centre for Imaging Technology Commercialization (CIMTEC), the Ontario Brain Institute (OBI), HTX, MaRS EXCITE (Excellence in Clinical Innovation and Technology Evaluation), and Baycrest Centre/Rotman Research Institute. He was formerly Chair of the Rotman Research Institute's Research Advisory Committee (RAC).

About Yoav Raiter

Yoav's wide-spanning career has focused on developing innovative software and medical device products mainly for start-ups and fast-growing companies. Yoav developed processes to ensure delivery of clients needs at high quality, improved operations, and business strategy.

Prior to joining Relay Medical, Yoav was project manager for strategic accounts at StarFish Medical and Director of project management and business development at Kangaroo Group. Yoav has additionally held several prominent positions managing large scale ERP product development and implementation projects for broadcasters in Canada and the US for Pilat Media and SintecMedia.

Yoav was the co-founder and Co-CEO of Panta-Rhei, a software development and consulting firm. In this position Yoav lead the development of new products and has consulted and worked with a wide variety of companies as instructor for creative thinking methodologies where he helped organizations improve their processes and strategies.

Yoav received an MBA, Specialized in High Tech Innovation Strategy, from Haifa University in Israel and

B.Sc., Industrial Engineering, major: Project Management, Business Development and Information Systems from the Technion at Haifa, Israel.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,733,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.27 per share and expiring on December 13, 2023 to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is an evolving "Integrated MedTech Accelerator" headquartered in Toronto, Canada, acquiring early-stage technologies and inventions, advancing and preparing them for pre-commercial acquisitions in the HealthTech marketplace. By integrating the funding, development and exit process into one organization led and managed by one expert team, Relay Medical is building the capacity to accelerate and transact technologies with high efficiency and grow into a leading engine for MedTech innovation in the global HealthTech marketplace.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

