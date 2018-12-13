The "Opioid Receptor Agonist -Pipeline Insight, 2018" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Opioid Receptor Agonist Pipeline Insight, 2018' report offers comprehensive insights of the pipeline (under development) therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across Opioid Receptor Agonist development.

The report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this mechanism of action, equipped with data from multiple sources with complete pipeline analysis by developmental stage, associated indications, route of administration and molecule type.

Descriptive coverage of pipeline development activities for Opioid Receptor Agonist Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides descriptive product profiles including (but not limited to) drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details.

Scope of the report:

Provides a snapshot of the therapeutics pipeline activity for Opioid Receptor Agonist

Features the Opioid Receptor Agonist pipeline across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages

Offers detailed therapeutic product profiles of Opioid Receptor Agonist with key coverage of developmental activities including licensing collaboration deals, patent details, designations, technologies, indications and chemical information

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects across Opioid Receptor Agonist

Companies Mentioned

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

Camurus

Titan Pharmaceuticals

Nektar Therapeutics

Bridge Therapeutics

Orexigen Therapeutics

KemPharm

DURECT Corporation

Brabant Pharma

Acura Pharmaceuticals

