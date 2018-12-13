The "Potassium Channel Openers -Pipeline Insight, 2018" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'Potassium Channel Openers Pipeline Insight, 2018' report offers comprehensive insights of the pipeline (under development) therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across Potassium Channel Openers development.
The report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this mechanism of action, equipped with data from multiple sources with complete pipeline analysis by developmental stage, associated indications, route of administration and molecule type.
Descriptive coverage of pipeline development activities for Potassium Channel Openers Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides descriptive product profiles including (but not limited to) drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Introduction
2. Potassium Channel Openers Overview
3. Pipeline Therapeutics
- An Overview of Pipeline Products for Potassium Channel Openers
4. Comparative Analysis
5. Potassium Channel Openers Pipeline Products in Clinical Stages
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
6. Potassium Channel Openers Pipeline Products in Non-clinical Stages
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
7. Therapeutic Assessment: Active Products
- Pipeline Assessment by Route of Administration
- Pipeline Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Pipeline Assessment by Molecule Type
- Pipeline Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
8. Inactive Pipeline Products
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
- Reason for dormancy/discontinuation
Companies Mentioned
- Radikal Therapeutics
- Neurotec Pharma
- AbbVie
- Essentialis
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3dzkmn/potassium_channel?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181213005908/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Cardiovascular Drugs