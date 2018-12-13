The "Potassium Channel Openers -Pipeline Insight, 2018" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Potassium Channel Openers Pipeline Insight, 2018' report offers comprehensive insights of the pipeline (under development) therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across Potassium Channel Openers development.

The report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this mechanism of action, equipped with data from multiple sources with complete pipeline analysis by developmental stage, associated indications, route of administration and molecule type.

Descriptive coverage of pipeline development activities for Potassium Channel Openers Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides descriptive product profiles including (but not limited to) drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Potassium Channel Openers Overview

3. Pipeline Therapeutics

An Overview of Pipeline Products for Potassium Channel Openers

4. Comparative Analysis

5. Potassium Channel Openers Pipeline Products in Clinical Stages

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

6. Potassium Channel Openers Pipeline Products in Non-clinical Stages

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

7. Therapeutic Assessment: Active Products

Pipeline Assessment by Route of Administration

Pipeline Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Pipeline Assessment by Molecule Type

Pipeline Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

8. Inactive Pipeline Products

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Reason for dormancy/discontinuation



Companies Mentioned

Radikal Therapeutics

Neurotec Pharma

AbbVie

Essentialis

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3dzkmn/potassium_channel?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181213005908/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Cardiovascular Drugs