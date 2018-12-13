Sparta Capital Ltd.: Sparta Capital Announces Joint Venture to Convert Waste Plastic to Diesel Fuel

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2018 / Sparta Capital Ltd. (TSX-V: SAY) (the "Corporation" or "Sparta") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Pi.Eco Canada Ltd. ("Pi.Eco"), to embark upon a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") to transform mountains of unsortable waste plastics into synthetic fuel on an industrial scale.

The initial project for the Joint Venture will be the construction of a facility in the Greater Toronto Area, to re-direct some 18,000 tons per year of waste plastic from landfill - converting it to synthetic fuels, such as, SAE Grade II synthetic diesel fuel.

About Sparta:

Sparta Group owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. Sparta's network of independent businesses provide a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available www.spartacapital.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

John O'Bireck, President

Email: jobireck@spartacapital.com

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

