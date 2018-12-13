Millicom plans NASDAQ U.S. listing and will host investor meeting on January 9

LUXEMBOURG, Dec.13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom International Cellular SA ("Millicom") announced today that it has filed a Form 20-F registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). As previously disclosed, Millicom plans to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the U.S.

Subject to the approval of its listing application and the effectiveness of its SEC registration, Millicom expects trading in its common shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market to begin on January 9th 2019 under the ticker symbol TIGO.

Millicom will maintain its listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, where the company's Swedish Depositary Receipts ("SDR") currently trade. One SDR represents one common share of Millicom. Millicom also hereby informs the market that it plans to change its Nasdaq Stockholm ticker symbol from MIC_SDB to TIGO_SDB effective on January 9th, 2019.

Millicom will host an investor meeting on Wednesday, January 9th in New York City to discuss the company's strategy and 2019 outlook.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1 305 476 7352 / +1 305 302 2858

press@millicom.com

Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+352 277 59094

investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44 20 3249 2460

investors@millicom.com

