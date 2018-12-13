Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2018) - Majesta Minerals Inc. (the "Company") regretfully announces that Gabriel Nachman has resigned from the Board of Directors (the "Board") as well as from his position as Chief Financial Officer due to health reasons. The Company wishes him the very best of health and a speedy recovery.

In his place the Company has appointed Nicholas Hariton to the Board. Since graduating from the University of Southern California, Gould School of Law, Nicholas Hariton has held positions as a director at a private London based finance company, attorney at O'Melveny & Myers LLP, and Managing Director and General Counsel of IPP Trial Consulting, LLC ("IPP"). Currently, Mr. Hariton, in addition to his role at IPP, is a founding member of LH Technology Acquisitions, and personally holds three United States Patents, with two additional allowed patent applications.

Khurram Qureshi, a current director of the Board, was also appointed to act as Chief Financial Officer.

Finally, the Company announces that effective December 13, 2018 it has granted an aggregate of 250,000 options (the "Options") to Mr. Hariton for acting on the board of directors of the Company. The Options entitle the holder to purchase up to 250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share and expiring on November 12, 2021.

