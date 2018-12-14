Celgard Files Lawsuit Against MTI Corporation for Patent Infringement of Ceramic Coated Separators Used in Lithium Batteries

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celgard, LLC ("Celgard"), a subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, filed a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against MTI Corporation ("MTI"), seller of ceramic coated separators for lithium batteries in Richmond, California, USA.

The complaint alleges that MTI has infringed Celgard's United States Patent No. 6,432,586 issued for an invention entitled "Separator for a High Energy Rechargeable Lithium Battery." The patent in the lawsuit covers ceramic composite layer lithium-ion battery separators first developed by Celgard for high-energy rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. The lawsuit seeks an injunction preventing MTI from selling ceramic coated battery separators that infringe Celgard's patent and it also seeks compensation for damages.

A separate complaint filed by Celgard in U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina against MTI seeks an injunction preventing MTI from infringing trademarks and from selling unauthorized and counterfeit ceramic coated battery separators with the Celgard registered brand name and Celgard labeling, and also seeks compensation for damages.

Celgard is taking these actions to safeguard its assets and customers, and will continue to take appropriate steps to prevent the unfair exploitation of its intellectual property.

About Celgard, LLC

Celgard, LLC specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing coated and uncoated dry-process microporous membranes used as separators in various lithium-ion batteries that play a critical role in the performance, life and safety of lithium battery cells. Celgard's battery separator technology is used in lithium batteries for electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and other specialty applications.

Celgard is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polypore International, LP. For more information, visit www.celgard.com

About Polypore International, LP

Polypore International, LP, an Asahi Kasei Group company, specializes in highly-engineered microporous membranes used in electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and emergency backup power systems, portable consumer electronic devices, cars, trucks, buses, and forklifts. A global high-technology company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Polypore International, LP is highly regarded in the market with manufacturing facilities or sales offices in nine countries serving six continents. For more information, visit www.polypore.com .

