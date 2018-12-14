Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2018) - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) today announced that David Korbin has retired from its board of directors.

"On behalf of our management and directors, I want to thank David for his sound, thoughtful guidance during his tenure on the Kaizen Board of Directors, and we wish him well in his retirement," said Tom Peregoodoff, Kaizen's President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

Information Contact

Bill Trenaman +1-604-669-6446

info@kaizendiscovery.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.