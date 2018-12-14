LPG Carrier "LAUREL PRIME"



TOKYO, Dec 14, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) based in Yokohama, held a christening ceremony yesterday for a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier currently under construction for Astomos Energy Corporation. The new ship, named LAUREL PRIME, will be the seventh vessel of its type for Astomos Energy. In addition to energy saving performance, the ship will have the capability to adapt flexibly to major LPG terminals worldwide, as well as specifications compatible with the newly expanded Panama Canal. Completion and delivery is scheduled for the end of December 2018. The vessel will be operated by Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK Line).The christening ceremony, held at the Koyagi Plant of MHI's Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works, was attended by representatives of the ship owner, along with many other guests. Astomos Energy President Seiya Araki named the ship, while his wife performed the ceremonial rope cutting.The LAUREL PRIME has a length of 230m, width of 36.6m, and depth of 21.65m, with a draft of 11.1m. Deadweight tonnage is approximately 48,300 tons, with total tank holding capacity of 83,000m3. Launching took place on September 12, 2018. Construction was managed by MHI Group Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Structure Co., Ltd., based in Nagasaki.The new vessel utilizes a unique hull form derived from the design and manufacturing capabilities, providing exceptional fuel efficiency and high compatibility to the various LPG terminals in the world. This is the 11th vessel in its LPG carrier series.Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MHI Marine Structure will continue development of LPG carriers with exceptional fuel efficiency and sustainable performance, in order to contribute to stable energy supplies and environmental conservation.