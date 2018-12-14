IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has been selected by dtac, the leading mobile operator in Thailand, to offer connectivity on eSIM connected watches.

IDEMIA's Subscription Management platform (or remote SIM provisioning) is the technology that remotely connects the embedded SIM of a smartwatch to dtac's network without inserting a physical SIM card. Indeed, the IDEMIA Subscription Manager is a server which securely manages the lifecycle of mobile subscriptions and profiles for eSIM-ready consumer devices and wearables. This solution is compliant with the latest GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) standards to ensure global interoperability and, thanks to the scalability of the platform, the operator will be able to serve up to millions of customers during peak times.

dtac subscribers now have the possibility to stay connected to the dtac network on their eSIM connected watch when they are away from their mobile phone. IDEMIA's solution is scalable to support dtac to meet changing consumer market trends, as the rollout of eSIM devices continues to grow.

According to Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), it showed that Thailand mobile penetration stood at around 170% of Thai population, which means that more than half of Thais own at least two numbers a person. It is clearly seen that the landscape has changed significantly, reflecting the needs of convenience from customers.

"We are very honored to have been chosen by dtac to manage remote subscriptions to connected devices and to empower their customers with mobile connectivity. Our solution offers the most efficient, secure and transparent technology possible to serve the connectivity needs of dtac and to deliver a seamless experience to their subscribers", said Fabien Jautard, Executive Vice-President for Mobile Operators activities at IDEMIA.

Prathet Tankuranan, Chief Technology Officer of Total Access Communication Plc or dtac, added: "dtac commits to delivering the better digital experience for our customers, as well as moving forward to the world of digital communication. dtac is now offering eSIM capability to serve our customers' needs. With eSIMs, customers will be able to carry more than one number on one smart phone. It is a part of a trend towards virtualization, a key step of IoT development, and also 5G development, and the reason why dtac has the first fully virtual core network in Thailand. We are happy to extend our long-term partnership with IDEMIA to connect our customers' connected watches to our network."

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has the ambition to provide a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to $3 billion in revenues and 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

