TOKYO, Dec 14, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) has entered into an agreement to acquire 25% of shares in ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd. (ECF), a leading supplier of reprocessed carbon fiber, from ELG Haniel GmbH (ELG) in Germany. Closing is subject to regulatory approval and other conditions.With 70% of global supply emanating from Japanese companies, carbon fiber is a signature product among the country's advanced technology products. It has outstanding properties, including strength 10 times that of steel with only 1/4 the weight of steel, and is utilized in industrial applications such as aircraft/aerospace and wind turbine blades. Meanwhile, as the automotive industry seeks to address challenges such as reducing emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles and increasing cruising distance of electrified vehicles through the use multi-material light weighting, the demand for carbon fiber is envisioned to increase even further. World consumption of carbon fiber, which presently stands at approximately 60 thousand metric tons is expected to grow at almost 10 percent per annum, although high production costs have been an obstacle in the way of more widespread use.ECF is engaged in reprocessing carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) end materials to produce and supply competitive high quality carbon fiber through its own technology and know-how. ECF is the first company in the world to have established stable commercial production of reprocessed carbon fiber, supplying the automotive and electronics industries, among others. ECF, by reprocessing CFRP end materials which may otherwise be difficult to dispose of, is recovering resources and supplying sustainable carbon fiber competitively to the market, while contributing towards solving the issues faced by the automotive industry, which is a key industry for Japan. Being able to leverage MC's existing business network and expertise will enhance ECF's capacity to realize its vision.Through the acquisition of shares in ECF, MC will be contributing to expanding the stable supply of reprocessed carbon fiber while at the same time continuing to contribute to the sustainable development of industry and the realization of a low-carbon society.About Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. Mitsubishi Corporation's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods. For more information on Mitsubishi Corporation, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/.Source: Mitsubishi CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.