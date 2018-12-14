Press release

Arbonia sells Arbon property to Ri-Ma Immobilien

Arbon, 14 December 2018 - Arbonia AG, represented by AFG Immobilien AG, is selling its 57 000 m2 industrial property in the Brunnenwiese area in Arbon to Ri-Ma Immobilien GmbH, which is based in Widnau (CH).

The property comprises the largely undeveloped area adjacent to the Corporate Center on Amriswilerstrasse in Arbon. The property was designated as industrial land under Swiss building regulations in 2006 when the current Arbonia headquarter was built. The sale was completed on 13 December 2018. Ri-Ma Immobilien AG is checking r-ezoning the property to a residential and commercial zone.

With this sale, Arbonia is pursuing its announced strategy to divest non-essential properties and land.

The sales proceeds will be used to finance Arbonia's general business operations.

