Election will take place at the next Annual General Meeting

David Nish will not stand for re-election

Ms. Staiblin is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Alpiq, a leading Swiss energy services provider and electricity producer in Europe, but recently announced that she will step down from this role as per end of 2018. Ms. Staiblin had been proposed for election to the Board in March 2018 but withdrew her candidacy due to conflicts with other corporate commitments that she had at that time.

Prior to becoming Alpiq CEO in 2013, Ms. Staiblin worked for 15 years at ABB in both local and global management positions. She is a non-executive director of Rolls-Royce and Georg Fischer.

Michel M. Liès, Chairman of the Board at Zurich, said: "Jasmin Staiblin will offer insights based on her wealth of experience and knowledge gained through leadership roles in key industries. She brings a deep understanding of the changing needs of businesses, and the emerging risk landscapes that are of increasing importance especially to our commercial customers. Jasmin Staiblin will be a welcome and valuable complement to our Board, and as such, help Zurich to succeed in its ambition to be a truly customer-led insurer."

Mr. Liès also thanked David Nish, a member of the Board since 2016, who will not stand for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting. "On behalf of the board and all shareholders, I would like to thank David for his outstanding service and commitment to Zurich. Thanks to his profound knowledge of the insurance industry and his experience in the UK, he has helped to position Zurich for an exciting future."

Subject to the election and re-election of the members of the Board by the shareholders on April 3, 2019, the Board of Directors of Zurich will consist of the following members:

Michel M. Liès, Chairman (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/michel-lies)

Joan Amble (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/joan-amble)

Catherine Bessant (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/catherine-bessant)

Dame Alison Carnwath (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/alison-carnwath)

Christoph Franz (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/christoph-franz)

Jeffrey Hayman (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/jeffrey-hayman)

Monica Mächler (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/monica-maechler)

Kishore Mahbubani (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/kishore-mahbubani)

Jasmin Staiblin

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting along with the Annual Report 2018 will be published on www.zurich.com (http://www.zurich.com/) on March 8, 2019.

Further information

More information about Zurich's Corporate Governance structure can be found here (https://www.zurich.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance).