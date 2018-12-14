Media Release

Basel, 14 December, 2018

Dufry wins new duty-free concession

at Kuwait International Airport's new Terminal 4

Dufry has signed a 5 years contract with Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) to operate the duty free store in Kuwait airport's newly constructed Terminal 4. Overall retail space of 1,563 sqm will be operated by World Duty Free in partnership with That Al Salasil. The new duty free store is due for completion in Q2 of 2019.

The longstanding partnership of Dufry and That Al Salasil is a proven cooperation as it has been successfully operating at Kuwait International Airport for over 12 years, during which both partners have built up a detailed understanding of the customer profile and expectations.

The new walkthrough store will be a key retail area in Terminal 4. It will offer a wide assortment of products across the core categories of beauty, confectionery and tobacco. The Beauty area will be a real focal point, with a large area dedicated to fragrance, skincare and cosmetics, including many regional fragrances popular with travelers in the Middle East. In addition to the core categories, the store will also offer electronics, some fashion accessories and gold jewellery.

Commenting on the new contract, Andrea Belardini, Dufry Divisional CEO for Eastern Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia said, "I am very happy that we have won this new concession, and thank our partners at Incheon International Airport Corporation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the trust given to us to operate at the newly developed Terminal 4. Thanks go as well to our local partners That Al Salasil for their ongoing support and the close and collaborative working relationship we have with them. For Dufry this is an additional step to grow our footprint in the Middle East, which is one of the fastest growing regions of our industry."

Mr Abdallah Al Mansour, General Manager of That Al Salasil concludes, "We are both happy and proud to win this concession with Kuwait Airways - the national carrier - and take our partnership forward into 2019. We look forward to strengthening our position with this new milestone and to providing a world class airport retail experience for passengers."

For further information please contact:

