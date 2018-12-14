GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announces the appointment of David Goldberg (age 50) as a non-executive director with immediate effect.

Mr Goldberg has over 25 years' experience in the entertainment, sports and gaming industries. From 2013 to 2016 he was the CEO of ScoreBig.com, the first online and mobile ticketing company to pioneer the open distribution of off platform ticket sales. Prior to ScoreBig.com, Mr Goldberg was CEO of Federated Sports Gaming (2010 2012), CEO of YouBet.com (2008 2010) and Executive Vice President of Ticketmaster (2003 2008). In addition, Mr Goldberg is currently a senior adviser to TPG Growth.

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"David offers GAN significant US sports experience and his broad relationship network within the intersection of gaming, sports and Private Equity Industries in the US which is anticipated to prove complementary to GAN's existing directors and highly relevant following the lifting of the Federal ban on Sports betting by the US Supreme Court earlier this year."

Full details of Mr Goldberg's current and past directorships and partnerships within the last five years are provided below:

Current Directorships Partnerships

Spring Valley Partners: 2012 Present

Past Directorships Partnerships (within the last 5 years)

Trans World Corporation: 2014 to 2018

ScoreBig, Inc.: 2013 to 2016

Mr Goldberg was CEO of ScoreBig, Inc., owner and operator of ScoreBig.com, which made a general assignment for the benefit of creditors under California law in October 2016. In November 2016, a subsidiary of TicketNetwork Inc. acquired and licensed select assets of ScoreBig, Inc.. Mr Goldberg was CEO of Federated Sports Gaming, Inc., owner and operator of a professional poker league, which filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in February 2012. In June 2012, Federated Sports Gaming, Inc. was acquired by Pinnacle Entertainment Inc..

There are no further details to be disclosed as required under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules and the ESM Rules other than as set out below. Mr Goldberg does not currently have any interest in ordinary shares in GAN.

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN) and on the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE: GAME).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181213005968/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

GAN

Dermot Smurfit

Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 20 7292 6262

dsmurfit@GAN.com

US Investors: The Equity Group

Adam Prior

aprior@equityny.com

212.371.8660

UK Ireland Investors: Walbrook PR

Paul Cornelius

GAN@WalbrookPR.com

+44 20 7933 8780

Davy (Nominated Adviser, ESM Adviser and Joint Broker)

John Frain Barry Murphy

+353 1 679 6363

Liberum (Joint Broker)

Neil Patel Cameron Duncan

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000