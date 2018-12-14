sprite-preloader
Freitag, 14.12.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Carnival to Hold Quarterly Earnings Conference Call

PR Newswire

London, December 13

Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On Fourth Quarter Earnings

MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2018 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for 10:00 a.m. (EST); 3:00 p.m. (GMT), Thursday, December 20, 2017, to discuss the company's fourth quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 305 406 7862; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:Beth Roberts, 305 406 4832


