NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Dec 14, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has become the leading vendor in the global Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) extensions/licenses market(1), taking the top position as worldwide market leader in MZA's latest Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) report for Q3 2018.With a market share of 14%, NEC was ahead of all other companies in the report. "NEC showed continued strength in Asia Pacific with an extremely strong performance in the Japanese enterprise segment as well as strong share growth in North America. This assisted it achieving volume and market share growth to take the top position in calendar year Q3 2018," said Sam Carter, technology analyst, MZA.The success underscores the strength of NEC's portfolio of communications solutions, the company's commitment to expand its global enterprise communications footprint and the ability to serve customers worldwide.NEC offers a broad range of enterprise communications solutions - ranging from small to very large systems - that effectively support enterprise and SMB customers whose requirements span from traditional TDM to full IP and 100% software-based deployments.(1) The MZA global Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) report includes all premises-based and single-instance cloud systems sales, as well as multi-instance cloud systems sold to service providers/partners. Other cloud platforms, including multi-tenant, are excluded from this analysis.About MZAMZA specialises in the provision of marketing consultancy services to the telecommunications and IT industries at a European and global level, with expertise covering a wide range of enterprise communications solutions. The above information is based on an extract from our study, "The Global Telecommunications Market," widely regarded as the definitive study on communications markets. MZA provides detailed analysis services on the global, regional and key country enterprise communications markets including PBX/Call Control, Hosted/Cloud Telephony Services, UC Applications, Contact Centre and Business Mobility.www.mzaconsultants.com.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.