THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JEROME MARTINEZ TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lyon, 14 December 2018 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces the appointment of Jérôme Martinez, Chairman of BMI SYSTEM, as an independent director on its Board of Directors. Mr. Martinez is set to replace steping down Ms Celia Hart, representative of the investment fund Amorçage Technologique Investissement SAS - a fund managed by the asset management firm Supernova Invest. His appointment will be subject to ratification at the next shareholder's meeting.

Jérôme Martinez, Chairman of healthcare software publisher BMI SYSTEM since 2017, boasts more than 30 years' experience managing companies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in France and abroad. Before joining BMI SYSTEM, Jérôme Martinez served from 2012 to 2017 as Head of Operations in France for the Japanese pharmaceutical laboratory SANTEN, specialized in ophthalmology and rheumatology. From 2004 to 2011, Martinez was Chairman of the Management Board of the Novagali Pharma laboratory, specializing in ophthalmology, where he was in charge of Novagali Pharma's initial public offering and its eventual sale to SANTEN labs in 2012.

Trained as a pharmacist, Jérôme Martinez earned a Master of Law in Health Administration from the University of Paris XI, an MBA from HEC Paris, and an MBA from Keio University in Japan. He is also a graduate of the JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University in Chicago and the Agence des Négociateurs (ADN) in Paris.

"I would like to thank Amorçage Technologique Investissement and especially Celia Hart for her contribution to shaping Theranexus and its development strategy since its creation in 2013. We are delighted to welcome Jérôme Martinez to our Board of Directors. His wide-ranging experience as an executive in successfull pharmaceutical and biotech companies in France and abroad as well as the successful partnerships he forged will prove invaluable in the successful development and enhancement of our portfolio," explains Franck Mouthon, Chairman and CEO of Theranexus.

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors for the trust it is placing in me. Theranexus benefits from its groundbreaking technology for the treatment of neurological diseases, for which medical needs remain high. The Theranexus platform's unique development model and the company's diversified portfolio of drug candidates are solid assets to leverage in the biotech world. I am very excited to share my experience with Theranexus as it moves forward into its next phases of growth," concludes Jérôme Martinez, Theranexus' new independent director.

ABOUT THERANEXUS

Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as "glial cells") in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.

The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

