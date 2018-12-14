Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 14/12/2018 / 15:19 UTC+8 *To: Business Editor [For immediate release]* _(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)_ Guotai Junan International Received One More Gold Award from _The Asset _ [13 December 2018, Hong Kong] *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* (with its subsidiaries, as "*Guotai Junan International*" or the "*Company*", Stock code: 1788.HK) was recently granted the Gold Award of "The Corporate Awards 2018" (the "*Award*") by _The Asset,_ aninternational financial media. Winning the honor for the second consecutive year, the Company has been recognized by _The Asset_ in aspects of corporate governance, social responsibility and investor relations management. The award, held by financial magazine _The Asset_, has been praised as one of the most credible awards in the Asia investment circle. Upholding a rigorous criterion, the judging panel conducts rigorous evaluation according to the professional opinions from institutional investors, analysts and industry experts to identify the award winners? *Corporate governance:* Since its listing, *Guotai Junan International* has realized a fast but steady business development. For the past 5 years, the Company's CAGR of revenue and net profit have both exceeded 30%, while maintaining an industry-leading payout ratio and return on equity (ROE). With a faith on prudent development, the Company believes that besides its speedy development, it should also strive to improve its governance and build up a precise labor division and cooperation management system. Emphasizing on these, the company's board of directors has spared no efforts to regularly revise the Company's management system and to improve its management structure. For long, the Company has been admiring a prudent risk management system, which has not only led the Company to the highest credit ratings among all Chinese financial institutions in Hong Kong, but also won its reputation on its high-level corporate governance and risk management capacity in the domestic and foreign capital market. *Social responsibility:* The Company pursues achievements in both financial results and corporate social responsibility. For years, *Guotai Junan International*'s managements and staff have joined hands to participate in Hong Kong's public welfare and charity work. Since 2017, the Company has conducted over 10 welfare events and donated over 1 million Hong Kong Dollars accumulatively to 9 beneficiary institutions including the Community Chest, local universities, the Salvation Army and the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce. This year, *Guotai Junan International* joined in the "Community Chest Walk for Millions" for the 4th consecutive year and participated in the "Mid-autumn Mooncake Donation" held by the Harmony House to offer help to those in need in our community. *Investor relations:* There is a Chinese saying: "When you step onto the stone, footprint is left; when you clutch a piece of iron, handprint also became prominent". As a reputable financial service institution among community, *Guotai Junan International* has taken forceful steps to deliver tangible results. Listed on HKEX, the Company insists on a high-transparent information disclosure and attaches great importance to regular communication with investors. Besides its biannual financial report disclosure events and roadshows, the Company's IR team also increased its meeting frequency with investors this year, to proactively communicate with the capital market especially about the execution of International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS 9) and its influences on financial reports. Despite certain fluctuations of the market in 2018, the Company has attracted continuous attentions from the investors. For this year, the Company has arranged more meetings with more investors than the past years, which has been well witnessed by the market. _-Photo on the next page-_ - _End _- *About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* *Guotai Junan International* is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The five core services include: (i) brokerage, (ii) corporate finance, (iii) loans and financing, (iv) asset management, (v) financial products, market making and investments. The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned "Baa2 / Prime-2" and "BBB+ / A-2" rating from Moody's Investor Service and Standard & Poor's Global Ratings respectively. Our controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited ("Guotai Junan", Stock Code: 601211.SH; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market. 