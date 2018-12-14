Unveiling of Device and Software Technology for CASE Domains

Japanese comprehensive electronic components manufacturer Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:6770) (Ota-ku, Tokyo; President: Toshihiro Kuriyama) will exhibit at CES 2019, to open at the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States on January 8. Alps Electric will be taking part as a new company, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., for the first time.

At CES 2019, an exposition of cutting-edge technologies brought together from around the world, Alps Electric will present a variety of technologies in response to the major trends in automotive development referred to as "CASE"-namely connected cars, autonomous driving, sharing and services, and electric vehicles. Making its first appearance at the show as a new company following its business integration with subsidiary Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture; President: Nobuhiko Komeya) on January 1, 2019, Alps Electric will unveil advanced solutions for automobiles combining its own core device technology with Alpine's software development capabilities.

Exhibit Highlights

1. Touch Input Module (Debut Exhibit)

An input device integrating capacitive and force feedback technologies of Alps Electric with Alpine's display operation technology (GUI). High-sensitivity capacitive sensing and original ASIC design enable accurate input, while force feedback technology is used to convey the feel of pushing a switch to the user's fingertips.

As a means of in-vehicle input for use while driving, the module provides a reliable and premium operating feel.

2. RF Positioning Module (Debut Exhibit)

A positioning module ideal for smart access and remote parking, which require accurate measurement of the distance between driver and car. Use of the 2.4 GHz band for positioning, previously complicated, is enabled by combining RF technology accumulated by Alps Electric over many years with angle of arrival (AoA) and time of arrival (ToA) techniques. It is therefore possible to ascertain detailed information on position both inside and outside the vehicle. As an example of a development project pursued jointly with Alpine, indoor positioning trials for autonomous drones will also be introduced.

When you are at CES 2019, please stop by the Alps Alpine booth.

Outline of the Exhibition

Exhibition: CES 2019 Dates: January 8-11, 2019 Venue: Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (Nevada, United States) Booth zone: LVCC, North Hall, Grand Lobby and Lower Level North Hall Booth location: Meeting Room N101

Exhibits

Touch Input Module (debut exhibit)

RF Positioning Module (debut exhibit)

Communication Modules

• V2X (Vehicle to X) Communication Module

• 4G LTE Data Communication Module

• GNSS Module

Coreless Current Sensors for Automotive Use

48V 12V Bidirectional DC-DC Converter

About Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

On January 1, 2019, Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and Alpine Electronics, Inc. will integrate their businesses and start out afresh as Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. Drawing on advantages the two companies possess in core devices, system design and software development, Alps Alpine will create new value for not only an automotive market currently experiencing a period of major transformation, but also mobile devices and consumer electronics, as well as a various sectors such as energy, healthcare and industry.

