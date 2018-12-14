TeamViewer Chooses Impartner as Foundational Technology to Power Channel Business

Impartner PRM helps remote support and access giant TeamViewer ramp new channel program from zero to more than 2,000 partners and 60 distributors in just over two years

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a remote support and remote access corporation, has been on a phenomenal growth track since launching in 2005, and is now the world's No. 1 remote support solution with business in more than 180 countries. Until recently, that growth had been driven through direct sales. All that changed a little over two years ago, when the company decided to add an indirect channel to further accelerate that growth - and turned to Impartner's Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution as a foundational technology to help the company scale its partner business, which now has more than 2,000 channel partners and 60 distributors. A new video case study released today that details that journey is available here.

"TeamViewer had a phenomenal growth track record, but we never really focused on working with partners - and two-and-a-half years ago we changed that," said Konstantin Ebert, TeamViewer vice president sales EMEA, APAC & Global Channels. "We knew it was important that we immediately find a way of managing those partners, working with them efficiently, and supporting that growth. We knew we had to find a way to make our partners' lives easy and meet their needs, including deal registration and getting them the right sales and marketing assets."

Working to find the best way to meet partner needs, drove the company to start a project to determine the classical make or buy position. "When we saw how easy Impartner could make things happen for the company and partners, how widely known their name was, and how fast they could help us scale - we went for it," said Rajesh Nakarajan, TeamViewer director of sales.

The results since implementation have been tremendous. "The portal makes partners' lives easier - everyday they can simply visit the portal to see what's coming up, if there's any news, if there are any ongoing promos, or if there are any new functions that they need to implement for the end customer," said Nakarajan. "It's easy to understand, easy to implement, and easy to use. The growth from what we had before to now is tremendous. The one tool that fits everything is Impartner - get them on board."

To watch the full video case study and learn more about how Impartner PRM has helped power the growth of TeamViewer's partner program and see why the company has recently been named a leader in the "The Forrester Wave: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018," click here.

