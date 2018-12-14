Stora Enso Makes an Environmental Investment in Sweden

HELSINKI, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will invest EUR 22 million (SEK 232 million) at Skoghall Mill in Sweden in an expansion of the existing water treatment plant. Increased capacity and new, modern technology will enhance the water treatment process at the mill. This will reduce the environmental impact of the operations and help to meet future environmental requirements.

In the water used in the production of cartons, small particles of wood fibre remain. By expanding the plant, the separation of sludge is improved, which in turn improves the quality of the water that is returned to the near-by Lake Vänern. The sludge can also be used as biofuel.

"We always strive to use as much of the wood as possible, to find new uses for our by-products, and to minimise our environmental footprint," says Margareta Sandström, Environmental Manager at the Skoghall Mill.

The project consists of three larger pools for more efficient sedimentation, along with associated process and control systems. Work is due to start immediately and is expected to continue until early 2020.

"This is another example of an environmentally sustainable investment which, even at start-up, has a direct positive impact. It's also a key element of the continued development of the Skoghall Mill," says Hans Olsson, Head of Technology and Investments at Skoghall Mill.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper globally. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 10 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

