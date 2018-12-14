The share capital of Lån & Spar Bank A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 17 December 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010201532 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Lån & Spar Bank --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 2,710,000 shares (DKK 271,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 762,187 shares (DKK 76,218,700) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,472,187 shares (DKK 347,218,700) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 459 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 100 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LASP --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3490 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=703154