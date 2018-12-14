Afghanistan's Ministry of Energy and Water is calling for expressions of interest (EoI) for 2 GW of grid connected solar PV projects. The last date of submissions is December 20.In a bid to reduce dependence on energy imports, improve energy access for the around 70% of the Afghani population still lacking it, and to meet the expected increase in energy demand over the coming decade, the government of Afghanistan is rolling out a number of new tenders to increase domestic installed capacity. One of these is a 2 GW solar tender, which aims to install 400 MW of grid connected PV in each of the ...

