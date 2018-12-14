Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment Patrimonium Private Equity acquires majority stake in C. Hübner GmbH 2018-12-14 / 10:00 *MEDIA RELEASE* *Patrimonium Private Equity acquires majority stake in **C. Hübner GmbH* _Baar/ZG, Switzerland, December, 14, 2018_ *- In view of further expansion, PATRIMONIUM PRIVATE EQUITY, a division of Patrimonium Asset Management AG, Baar, (CH) acquires a majority stake in C. Hübner GmbH, Marktoberdorf (D). The acquisition takes place through the newly founded Phabo-Gruppe AG, Kempten (D).* The German family company specialises in surface technology and employs over 200 people in tool making, plastic injection moulding and plastic electroplating. The company is managed by Thomas Hübner in its third generation. With its high flexibility and competence in surface technology, it is a strong partner for the sanitary, automotive and consumer products industry. C. Hübner GmbH operates three sites at the Marktoberdorf location in Bavaria (D). Thomas Hübner will continue to manage the company's operation and remain involved as a significant minority shareholder. The new shareholder structure will lay the foundation for the next growth steps. The new shareholder structure will enable investments in the expansion of activities and in new technologies. With its extensive industrial experience, PATRIMONIUM PRIVATE EQUITY financed and supported the growth of many medium-sized companies in the DACH region. Thomas Hübner, Managing Director of C. Hübner GmbH, said: "Our premium solutions are enjoying rising demand. With PATRIMONIUM PRIVATE EQUITY, we have found the ideal anchor shareholder to implement our expansion plans." Werner Schnorf, Managing Partner of PATRIMONIUM PRIVATE EQUITY, said: "The outstanding reputation of C. Hübner GmbH underscores the company's potential. We look forward to collaborating with this successful team and are pleased to contribute to the implementation of their growth plans." *PATRIMONIUM PRIVATE EQUITY* Werner Schnorf Managing Director Private Equity Zugerstr. 74, CH-6340 Baar/ZG Tel: +41 58 787 00 73 werner.schnorf@patrimonium.ch www.patrimonium.ch [1] *Media Relations:* François Hutter francois.hutter@patrimonium.ch +41 58 787 00 08 *About Patrimonium Asset Management AG* Patrimonium Asset Management AG (PATRIMONIUM) is an independent Swiss alternative asset management company active in real estate, private debt, infrastructure and private equity. On behalf of institutional and private investors, PATRIMONIUM and its affiliates manage approx. CHF 3bn in assets. PATRIMONIUM employs over 50 investment professionals and operates offices in Echandens/Lausanne, Zurich and Baar/Zug. For more information, please visit: www.patrimonium.ch [1] *Über C. Hübner GmbH * C. Hübner GmbH is one of the leading companies in the plastics industry. In recent decades, the family business has established itself in the automotive, sanitary and consumer sectors and currently employs around 200 people. With individual tool construction, high-precision plastic injection molding and high-quality plastic electroplating, C. Hübner GmbH offers its customers the highest premium product quality and investment security. The Marktoberdorfer company invests continuously in modern technologies and in 2018 also expanded its production facility by 5,300 m². Through this new company complex, C. Hübner customers also benefit from a capacity expansion of the 1K, 2K and 3K plastic injection molding processes. End of Corporate News 758259 2018-12-14 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=039af72b31a8b7d651a3dc5dd78d1f29&application_id=758259&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2018 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)