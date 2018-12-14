Gregory Laï Named Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Partner

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced that Gregory Laï has been named a Partner of the Firm.

Since joining the Firm in 2007, Mr. Laï has been actively involved in sourcing and evaluating investments across Europe, as well as working with portfolio company management teams on post-acquisition value-building strategies. He has played a leadership role with several of the Firm's investments, including B&M Retail (2013), BUT (2016), Exova (2008), HD Supply (2007), Motor Fuel Group (2015), and Rexel (2005). In recent years, he has contributed to building CD&R's Consumer/Retail franchise, as well as broadening the Firm's coverage in France.

Mr. Laï worked in the investment banking division of Citigroup prior to joining CD&R. He subsequently served as an investment professional at Mubadala Development Company before returning to CD&R in 2011. Mr. Lai is a graduate of the ESCP-EAP European School of Management in Paris.

"Greg has been a critical member of CD&R's European team for more than a decade and has played important roles on some of our most successful investments," said David Novak, who leads CD&R's European business. "He has built trust-based relationships with corporate and family sellers, management teams, and advisers, which makes him an extremely strong representative of the Firm's core values, culture, and investment strategy."

