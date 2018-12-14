Swiss equipment supplier Meyer Burger has received a CHF 74 million (US$74.4 million) order for a 600 MW production line combining heterojunction and smart wire technologies. The order was placed by an unnamed manufacturer, with the line expected to begin cell and module production in the second half of 2019.Meyer Burger today announced that it has signed a CHF 74 million contract to provide its heterojunction (HJT) and smart wire production tools to an unnamed, non-Chinese manufacturer. The order placed is for a 600 MW cell and module line, and Meyer Burger expects to begin delivery of the equipment ...

