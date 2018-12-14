Walcom Group Ltd - Board Change

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR")

14 December 2018

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

("Walcom" or "the Company")

Board Change

Walcom announces that Albert SF Wong has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately, in order to take-up early retirement and pursue other interests. Mr Wong will remain as non-board Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of the Company until 1 July 2019. The Board of Walcom would like to thank Albert for his valuable contribution to the Company over the last 13 years and wishes him well for the future.

The Board will be commencing the process of identifying a suitable replacement Chief Financial Officer and further announcements will be made in due course.

