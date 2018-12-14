Gfinity Announces EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series Partnership

LONDON, December 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Gfinity, a world-leading esports solutions provider, announces it will host four events as part of the EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series. The tournaments consist of one FUT Champions Cup and three Licensed Qualifiers. The first event starts today, Friday 14thDecember 2018, and all will be held at the Gfinity Esports Arena in London and streamed across digital platforms.

Each of the events form part of the journey that players will take on the road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019. The FUT Champions Cup features 64 of the world's best FIFA 19 players who have qualified through in-game online competitions. The Licensed Qualifiers maintain the same format but feature 32 players across PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

More than 20 million players across 60 countries participated in the EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series. For the 2019 season, new pathways are now available making it easier for players to qualify for the EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series through the introduction of a new EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series Points system.

The FUT Champions Cups and Licensed Qualifiers extend Gfinity's strong relationship with competitive FIFA, following its recent appointment as Tournament Operator for the inaugural ePremier League. That tournament will feature esports players from each of the 20 Premier League clubs with registration now open for online qualifications. This will be followed by individual club tournaments in January through March, and live finals kicking off on 28-29thMarch 2019. For more information, visit: https://e.premierleague.com

Garry Cook, Executive Chairman at Gfinity, said: "We are proud to extend our partnership with EA SPORTS for this season. With these four events, alongside the Gfinity Elite Series and the upcoming ePremier League, we continue to be at the forefront of FIFA competitive gaming tournaments. We are now established as one of the world-leaders in this sector. FIFA is driving growth in both participation and viewership and we will deliver best-in-class tournaments which will excite, inform and entertain their legion of fans."

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a world-leading esports solutions provider. Its business to business platform, "Powered by Gfinity", delivers managed services to game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies. Gfinity creates bespoke solutions, including competitions and industry leading content production, connecting our partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways. Partnerships include EA SPORTS, F1 Esports Series, Halo World Championship and the Forza Racing Championship.

Gfinity connects directly with competitive gaming consumers through its owned competition platform, the "Gfinity Elite Series". The Series enables competitive gamers to be part of the Gfinity community, testing themselves and developing new skills, while providing a pathway for those who aspire to a career in esports to join a leading professional team. "Gfinity Elite Series" content is distributed through linear and digital channels and is enjoyed by tens of millions of esports fans around the world.

All Gfinity managed service solutions and owned competitions are underpinned by its proprietary technology platform delivering a level playing field for all competitors and supporting scalable multi-format leagues, ladders and knock out competitions.

More information about Gfinity is available at http://www.gfinityplc.com