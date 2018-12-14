Findings include stable disease and prolonged time on treatment vs. prior therapy in heavily pretreated metastatic pancreatic and colorectal cancer patients

Data supports best-in-class pharmacology for NOX-A12

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX) (Paris:ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), publishes top-line efficacy data from the second part of its ongoing open label Phase I clinical trial (NCT03168139). The trial in 20 patients is testing NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol) in combination with Merck Co./MSD's PD-1 inhibitor Keytruda in metastatic, microsatellite stable pancreatic (PaC) and colorectal cancer (CRC) patients. Data will be presented at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, December 13-16, 2018.

Patients enrolled in the study had a mean number of 3 (PaC) or 5 (CRC) lines of prior treatment. Of the patients who were still alive after three months, as targeted in the inclusion criteria and to allow sufficient time for treatment to have an effect, 70% were still alive at 24 weeks and 50% at 36 weeks. This unexpectedly high number of patients with extended time on study relative to prior therapy and stable disease included mostly patients who progressed rapidly on their prior therapy and whose best response to prior therapy was progressive disease. Five of the patients, representing 25% in the study achieved stable disease according to the RECIST criteria used (22% PaC, 27% CRC).

Dr. Jarl Ulf Jungnelius, CMO of NOXXON, said: "Normally when patients move from one line of therapy to the next, we expect they will do less well, however what we saw repeatedly in this study was that patients who progressed very rapidly to their last therapy were able to stay on the NOX-A12/Keytruda combination therapy for longer in fact, up to ten times longer. This combination appears to bend the tumor growth curve downward and could benefit patients even if they do not achieve stable disease."

"These results are very encouraging for these two difficult to treat cancers. When we look at the results obtained with only one dose of NOX-A12 per 3-week Keytruda cycle, we believe that NOX-A12 has best-in-class pharmacology. We believe that further studies with NOX-A12 are needed in these indications and we are currently refining the design of the next trials," said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

The study confirmed the mechanism of action of NOX-A12 in these tumor types where both proteomic and immunohistochemical analyses confirmed abundant expression of the CXCL12 chemokine drug target in both tumor types. The extent of neutralization of the target by NOX-A12 correlated with a "hotter" immune response and clear clinical benefit for patients.

The poster is available on the NOXXON website.

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier, blocking tumor repair and exposing hidden tumor cells. Through neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact.

Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in 2018 and further studies are being planned in these indications. The company initiated an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy, for which an orphan drug status has been granted in the US and EU. The company's second asset, NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag

https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181214005162/en/

Contacts:

NOXXON Pharma N.V.

Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0

amangasarian@noxxon.com

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel, Managing Partner

Tel. +49 (0) 89 210228 0

noxxon@mc-services.eu

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer or Joanne Tudorica

Tel. +49 (0) 89 2388 7730 or +49 176 2103 7191

schweitzer@trophic.eu

NewCap

Alexia Faure

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 98 51

afaure@newcap.fr