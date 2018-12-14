Plastic Pigments Market Worth $14.8 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, December 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report"Plastic Pigments Marketby Type (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Building & Construction, Automotive) Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2018 to USD 14.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2023. The increasing demand for plastics in automotive, increasing significance of aesthetics in packaging, industrialization in emerging economies and high demand for high-performance pigments. Volatility in raw material prices and environmental regulations restrain the growth of Plastic Pigments Market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Inquiry Before Buying @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=8614062

Browse in-depth TOC on "Plastic Pigments Market"

71 - Tables

40- Figures

153 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/plastic-pigments-market-8614062.html

On the basis of end-use industry, the packaging segment is estimated to lead the Plastic Pigments Market in 2018.

Packaging is the largest end-use industry of plastic pigments. This industry is growing across various sectors, such as food & beverage, healthcare, cosmetics, and other consumer goods due to the increasing use of plastics in these industries. Packaging is the largest and the fastest-growing end-use industry of plastic pigments due to increased use of a variety of color shades to enhance the attractiveness of packaging of goods. High degree of aesthetic appeal of products helps in product differentiation and influences the preferences of customers.

On the basis of type, inorganic pigments segment is projected to lead the Plastic Pigments Market during the forecast period.

Inorganic pigments lead the Plastic Pigments Market where titanium dioxide pigments have a major share. These are generally metallic oxides or synthetics. The inorganic pigments provide dull colors and have a good lightfastness. They are preferred due to their low costs and better lightfastness properties. The properties of the inorganic pigments and their low cost make inorganic pigments the largest type segment in the Plastic Pigments Market.

On the basis of region, APAC is projected to lead the Plastic Pigments Market in 2018.

APAC is the largest market of plastic pigments owing to high consumption of pigments in plastics. The global plastic consumption has increased 3 times in the last 20 years. Growing population, increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing lifestyles are driving the plastics market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are some of the key plastic pigment markets in the region.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=8614062

The key players in the Plastic Pigments Market include Clariant (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), DIC (Japan), Huntsman (US), Cabot (US), LANXESS (Germany), PolyOne (US), Chemours (US), Heubach (Germany), Tronox (US), and Ferro (US). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as investment & expansion, new product launch, agreement, partnership & joint venture, and merger & acquisition.

Browse Adjacent Markets @Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Colorants Market by Type (Dyes, Pigments, Masterbatches, Color Concentrates), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Textiles, Paper & Printing), Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2022

Dyes & Pigments Market by Type (Dyes (Reactive, Disperse, Vat, Acid), Pigments (Titanium Dioxide, Inorganic, Organic)), Application (Textile, Leather, Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Construction) - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/plastic-pigments-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com