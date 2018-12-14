The "Food retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Practical rankings of Food retailers in Europe and major countries outside Europe in combination with profiles of food retailers/retail head-offices can be found in our online retailers database.

All European food retailers account for approximately 3 trillion turnover in 2012 with in total 240,000 outlets. France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom are the countries with the highest food retail turnover. The biggest retail chains are the French Carrefour, German Metro with the banners Real and Metro Cash Carry, Schwarz Group (Germany) with the discounters Lidl and Kaufland, Tesco (UK) and Rewe Group (Germany) with its biggest banners Rewe and the discounter Penny.

Still each of them has no more than a few percent of this huge market. Some retailers already exist for many decades but in each market we see younger retailers effectively competing against the established retailers. Some examples are Morrison's in UK, Jumbo in the Netherlands and Lidl in Germany and France.

Price-competition in balance with adequate service has been the main sales arguments these years. The development for the next decades will be determined by the ability to include online selling and smart logistics to end-users. UK food retailers clearly lead the way with Tesco now selling 5% of its total turnover via the Internet. E-food will be the fastest growing turnover in the next 5 years.

By using this database you will get a quick and practical overview of each retail market and the leading players. The profile for each retailer includes name, headquarter address, phone, fax, top manager(s), company website, online shop, turnover, banners, number of stores etc. For multinational retailers the address of the International head-office as well as local office in each country is reported.

Companies Featured

Aldi

Auchan

Carrefour

E.Leclerc

Edeka

Les Mousquetaires

Rewe

Sainsbury

Schwarz

Tesco

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mnz8d3/food_retailers_in?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181214005180/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Food and Grocery Retailing