A new era in the Chinese energy transition is on the menu and renewables are the order of the day, according to the latest China Renewable Energy Outlook (CREO). China will not require a gas bridge between coal and renewables, it finds, adding that renewables will become the core of the nation's energy system by 2050. Not only that, but electricity supply could be cheaper in this future than it is today."The single most important step now is to reduce coal consumption in China," state the authors of the 2018 CREO, which has been published today on the sidelines of COP 24 in Katowice, Poland. ...

