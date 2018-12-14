After approving a major solar+storage project at Darlington Point this week, Australia's New South Wales (NSW) Department of Planning and Environment has just greenlit two more utility-scale solar PV projects: The 170 MW Suntop Solar Farm and the 47 MW Gregadoo Solar Farm.From pv magazine Australia Two big solar farms have won the approval of the New South Wales (NSW) government to join the state's booming large-scale PV development pipeline in the week that has seen nearly 500 MW of solar PV waved through. After giving the green light to a massive project comprising a 275 MW solar farm and ...

