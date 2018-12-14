Six lawsuits have been filed against Sunowe employees accused of evading €20 million of European anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs. The case, now dubbed the "Solar module Cartel", also involved the deputy district administrator of Nuremberg-Höchstadt.From pv magazine Germany The prosecutor's office of Nuremberg-Fürth has pressed charges against two women and four men "on account of smuggling and tax evasion for commercial gain". The charges refer to €20 million worth of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs, which the accused allegedly evaded when importing solar PV modules from China to ...

