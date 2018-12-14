The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 18 December 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 30,758,827 shares (DKK 30,758,827) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 28,000 shares (DKK 28,000) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 30,786,827 shares (DKK 30,786,827) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 75.90 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=703188