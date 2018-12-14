The "Russia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of Russia's fixed-line telecom and IT markets. It includes information on key regulatory developments, data on fixed-line networks, and an assessment of telcos' financial and operating performance.
The report also covers the mobile voice and data markets, including regulatory developments, the major mobile operators as well as emerging technologies. In addition, the report reviews developments in the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband segments, noting the status of the cable and DSL platforms and efforts to increase the reach of fibre infrastructure.
The Russian telecom market is the largest in Europe, supported by a population of about 144 million. The market is dominated by the western regions where the main cities and economic centres are concentrated. All sectors have been liberalised, with competition most prevalent in Moscow and St Petersburg, the two largest regional markets.
Telcos continue to deploy and modernise fixed-line network infrastructure to offer improved broadband services as well as a range of IP-delivered content. The government is investing billions of Rubles in a 200,000km telecom network which will provide broadband services to thousands of underserved villages, with Rostelecom contracted to undertake and manage the work.
Russia has also emerged as one of Europe's fastest growing markets for fibre-based broadband, with about two-thirds of Rostelecom's fixed-line broadband subscribers being on its fibre infrastructure by late 2018.
Key Developments
- RETN open a 1,195km fibre cable linking Moscow with Riga
- Ministry of Communications supporting plans for fibre link between the UK and Japan via Murmansk and Vladivostok
- Rostelecom contracted to develop telecom network offering improved services to underserved villages
- MegaFon providing 1Gb/s data rate on its LTE network
- MTS launches a Gigabit Class LTE-LAA service, launches Wi-Fi Calling service
- All four MNOs end domestic on-net roaming charges
- Rostelecom's fibre subscriber base accounting for two-thirds of company's total
- MTS and VEON invest RUB2 billion on 4,500km fibre infrastructure
- MegaFon reports data rates of up to 35Gb/s in 5G trials, deploys CA technology to deliver Gigabit LTE-A
- Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2018, telcos' financial and operating data to Q3 2018, recent market developments
