Mokopane, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2018) - Ivanhoe Mines' (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) Co-Chairmen Robert Friedland and Yufeng "Miles" Sun, and Ivanplats' Managing Director Dr. Patricia Makhesha announced today that excellent mine development progress is being made at the Platreef platinum, palladium, nickel, copper and gold project in South Africa, and the company plans to issue a comprehensive update next week.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of new mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

