Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), the world's leading provider of satellite services and integrated communications, announced today that L3 Technologies will market FlexAir to United States government aviation users. FlexAir will deliver high-performing, resilient broadband service for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions as well as in-flight communications for government officials, troops, and cargo aircraft.

By incorporating FlexAir into its service offerings, L3 will have immediate access to Intelsat's global, flexible and proven Ku-band satellite fleet, including the Intelsat EpicNG high-throughput satellites (HTS). FlexAir is unique; it is the first commercially available aeronautical service for 45cm-performance equivalent Ku-band antennas to be provided to the government as a managed service with a predictable and affordable cost structure. FlexAir will enable government users to select several service offerings and allow them to choose the right plan based on their data rate and geographic needs without having to make an upfront commitment.

"It is great to have an industry leader such as L3 partner with us to offer FlexAir services," said Skot Butler, Intelsat General's President. "The scalability of FlexAir's seamless, global Ku-band network will ensure that L3's U.S. aviation customers can immediately and easily access fast, high-quality broadband connectivity whenever and wherever they need it. The flexibility and high data rate transmissions delivered by the FlexAir service will ensure that users have the maximum mobility they need to meet their mission-critical requirements."

Charlie Daniels, President of L3 GCS, said, "Given evolving market demands, FlexAir will provide our government customers with the global access, guaranteed availability and agility needed for missions that have routes and requirements that can change in an instant. Intelsat General's multi-layered, seamless service will ensure that we can deliver a high-performing, resilient and reliable broadband service that is cost-effective and, most importantly, tailored to our users' needs."

About Intelsat General

Intelsat General (IGC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Intelsat, operator of the world's first Globalized Network. IGC provides its government and commercial customers with high-quality, cost-effective, communications solutions via Intelsat's leading satellite backbone and terrestrial infrastructure. Our customers rely on IGC to provide secure and seamless broadband connectivity, video communications, and mobility services for mission-critical operations anywhere on the globe through our open, interoperable architecture. www.intelsatgeneral.com

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies is an agile innovator and leading provider of global ISR, communications and networked systems, and electronic systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion. To learn more about L3, please visit the company's website at www.L3T.com.

