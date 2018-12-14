HTC Paves Way For 5G Future With Global Carrier Deals

Sprint and Telstra align with HTC for future 5G products debuting in 2019

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past two weeks, carriers across the globe announced they have signed up with HTC to deliver upcoming 5G products. Sprint and Telstra will both carry a 5G "mobile smart hub" built by HTC-the first device of its kind to work across 5G networks. This unique device will serve as a dedicated 5G mobile hotspot, smart device, and much more, and will debut in 2019.

"HTC is leading the innovation wave for mobile technologies with 5G," said Cher Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of HTC. "Today, consumers count on their smartphones-and the carriers that power them-for everyday use at home and at work, but we believe that 5G technology will help connect solutions across even more applications in the future, creating a seamless experience across smartphones, VR, AR, and more."

HTC developed the new 5G hub to take advantage of blazing-fast 5G speeds and connectivity in an innovative and portable design for home, on the go, and enterprise use. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+SDX 50 chipset powers this unique device that offers portability, high performance, low latency, and high bandwidth.

The product will allow customers to use 5G on multiple devices while on the go, at work, or at home for fast connectivity, content sharing, entertainment and more. A built-in gigabit Ethernet port offers network compatibility and a large touchscreen allows for ease of use and advanced visuals.

With mobile 5G at its core, HTC is readying itself for a future of go-anywhere, high-bandwidth multimedia and connected data services. With this 5G mobile smart hub, HTC is again at the forefront of technology and driving the future ubiquity of converged technology across AR, VR and more by offering the next generation of high-bandwidth, low-latency, real-time services and applications.

Future partners in other regions, including Europe, will be announced next year. More specifics about the device, including feature specifications and timing, will be shared at a later date.

