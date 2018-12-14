Sungrow Named International Brand Development Honoree by PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, has announced recently that PR Newswire, a leading source of news and industry communications for professionals across the globe, has named Sungrow as an International Brand Development Honoree in its latest Innovative Communication Awards 2018. The award represents a holistic branding assessment, with a data-driven analysis of the award's contenders.

Notably, Sungrow is the only inverter company ranked as the international branding honoree. "The companies in the list are the organizations that best succeed across the parameters. They embrace the challenges of outsizing business complexity with the agility and creation to stay on step ahead of constant change," said Chen Yujie, President of PR Newswire APAC Region.

Sungrow is one of the fastest growing companies in the clean energy industry. The company's undeviating heavy investment in R&D and technology development is yielding high return according to customer satisfaction and recent external and internal performance metrics.

The company is making enhanced efforts to significantly improve deployment of technology internationally with more than 20 subsidiaries across six continents. A wider range of product lineup was introduced at global solar exhibitions showcasing the accelerated pace of Sungrow's ability to meet the ongoing demands. Its global inverter shipments have reached an astonishing 68 GW, and it has joined over 650 energy storage projects as of June 2018. Sungrow plays a pivotal role in emerging solar markets such as Vietnam and Latin America with its standout product solution and services. Another remarkable landmark is its first non-China based manufacturing hub launched in India with an annual capacity of 3 GW, enhancing its delivery capability, targeting the Indian and US solar markets in bringing the company to an unmatched position in the global PV industry.

"We're thrilled to be named as the honoree regarding international communication by PR Newswire. Sungrow has been dedicated to clean power for 21 years, and the reason for our success lies in never-fading passion for innovation. We will continue advocating renewable adoption on the international stage in a responsible voice from entire communication channels," said Jack Gu, President of Sungrow PV & Energy Storage Division.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 68 GW installed worldwide as of June 2018. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions.

