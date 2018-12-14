It was EPIA when he joined, and the European and global solar industry was a very different place. Outgoing CEO of what is now SolarPower Europe, James Watson has presided over a transformative period at the organisation, and departs to head up Eurogas right at the point the region's solar sector is set for revival. Advancing a power-to-gas agenda, Watson says, will be a big part of his new challenge.pv magazine: Can you state your name and title for the recording? James Watson, CEO SolarPower Europe Well, not for long. That's right [laughs]. But I think the first thing to say is that since ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...