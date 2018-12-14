MPC Container Ships ASA Announces Financial Calendar 2019

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MPC Container Ships ASA (the "Company") today published its financial calendar for fiscal year 2019 as follows:

28.02.2019: Q4 2018 interim financial report

29.03.2019: 2018 annual report

25.04.2019: annual general meeting

31.05.2019: Q1 2019 interim financial report

30.08.2019: Q2 2019 interim financial report

29.11.2019: Q3 2019 interim financial report

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About MPC Container Ships ASA:

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") was formed in April 2017. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships with a focus on the feeder segment between 1,000 and 3,000 TEU. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please see our webpage: www.mpc-container.com

