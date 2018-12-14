JPJ Group PLC Announces Surrender of Options

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company") announces today that Jim Ryan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has agreed to surrender 30,000 share options that had been awarded on 8 September 2016. Following this surrender, Mr Ryan no longer holds any options over the Company's shares.

These options were a legacy holding resulting from the more common use of share options to compensate Non-Executive Directors in North America. Under the existing Remuneration Policy approved by shareholders at the 2018 AGM, Non-Executive Directors are not eligible to participate in any of the Company's share schemes or incentive schemes in the future.

The surrender of his options allows Mr Ryan to be deemed an independent member of the Board as per the UK Corporate Governance Code. The surrender of options will not involve financial consideration.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

