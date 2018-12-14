Scatec Solar ASA, in partnership with the Rengy Development Group, has closed financing on its 47 MW solar PV project in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Black Sea Trade and Development Bank are equally sharing a credit facility of €36 million for the 47 MW PV project. This represents around 70% of the €52 million overall project costs. The debt agreement will be offered under a favorable non-recourse credit facility for the project, which is set for immediate construction and should be operational next year. As announced in July, Scatec ...

