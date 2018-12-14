Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, December 14
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE:Director's Other Directorships
The Company announces that Jane Lewis, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Board of Majedie Investments PLC with effect from 1 January 2019.
This disclosure is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R.
Kelly Nice
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
14 December 2018