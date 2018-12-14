The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 13 December 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 13 December 2018 91.57p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 89.63p per ordinary share







14 December 2018



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45