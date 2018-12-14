The services will be provided for Alten Africa. The IPP says the project is its first utility-scale system in Kenya. The country has recently presented its universal electrification strategy, which places emphasis on solar PV generation.Independent power producer (IPP) Alten Africa has chosen Voltalia as its EPC and O&M contractor for a 40 MW utility-scale project in Kenya. It will be located in the state of Uasin Gishu, in the municipality of Eldoret. Once completed, the plant will comprise 2% of the country's total power generation capacity. According to the company's statement, commercial ...

